logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 December 2021 -
Public management

Fishing: Cameroon exported 102.5 tons of shrimps to Malaysia in Jan-Oct 2021

Fishing: Cameroon exported 102.5 tons of shrimps to Malaysia in Jan-Oct 2021
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 01 December 2021 13:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Between January and October 2021, Cameroon issued two certificates of conformity for the exportation of 102.48 tons of shrimps to Malaysia. The figure was revealed by Cameroon’s Minister of Livestock Dr Taïga while defending his ministry’s 2022 budget before the parliament on November 30, 2021.

Shrimp is thus officially one of the main products exported by Cameroon to Malaysia, whose population is already in love with Cameroonian cocoa. According to figures published by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) during the 2020-2021 cocoa campaign that ended in July 2021, Malaysia has been the third main destination of cocoa exported from Cameroon. The commercial partner accounts for 7.2% of the overall cocoa exports by Cameroon during the period against 65% for the Netherlands, 8.7% for Indonesia, and 6.1% for China.

Per the National Institute of Statistic (INS)’s data, the bulk of Malaysia’s imports from Cameroon is constituted of hydrocarbons, notably the natural gas extracted and processed by Hilli Episseyo, the floating LNG plant installed offshore Kribi.

Let’s note that in 2020, Malaysia was the fifth leading destination for Cameroon’s overall exports. Overall, it accounted for 4.2% of those exports against 6.8% for Spain, 9.3% for the Netherlands, 10% for Italy, and 21.5% for China. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Cimencam to soon obtain mining agreements for the exploitation of two marble quarries in the North

cameroon-cimencam-to-soon-obtain-mining-agreements-for-the-exploitation-of-two-marble-quarries-in-the-north
CIMENCAM and the State of Cameroon will soon sign two mining agreements for the exploitation of the Bidzar and Biou marble quarries in Figuil, North...

Fishing: Cameroon exported 102.5 tons of shrimps to Malaysia in Jan-Oct 2021

fishing-cameroon-exported-102-5-tons-of-shrimps-to-malaysia-in-jan-oct-2021
Between January and October 2021, Cameroon issued two certificates of conformity for the exportation of 102.48 tons of shrimps to Malaysia. The figure was...

Cameroon: Local market will be sufficiently supplied with sugar despite adverse conditions, SOSUCAM assures

cameroon-local-market-will-be-sufficiently-supplied-with-sugar-despite-adverse-conditions-sosucam-assures
SOSUCAM, the largest sugar producer in Cameroon, recently published a communique assuring consumers that sugar will be available in the market despite...

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

tourism-cameroon-and-the-netherlands-discuss-the-rehabilitation-of-the-waza-park
On November 26, 2021, Cameroon’s Minister of Forestry Jules Doret Ndongo and Catharina Geertuida, the Dutch ambassador to Cameroon with residence in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

Gwendoline Abunaw, MD of Ecobank Cameroon, becomes Head of the CEMAC cluster

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-to-inaugurate-its-xaf18-bln-mbankomo-corn-processing-plant-next-nov-5

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC to inaugurate its XAF18 bln Mbankomo corn processing plant next Nov 5

bange-bank-cameroon-opens-its-first-agency-in-douala

Bange Bank Cameroon opens its first agency in Douala

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

cameroon-creates-marine-park-to-curb-industrial-fishing-on-its-sea-border-with-equatorial-guinea

Cameroon creates marine park to curb industrial fishing on its sea border with Equatorial Guinea

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev