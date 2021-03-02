Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2021, banana exporters operating in the Cameroonian market exported 17,258 tons of the product, according to data published by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam). Compared with the January 2021 exports, this represents a 15.7% drop.

This month-over-month drop in the performance of the three main market players (which are members of the Assobacam) is mainly due to the operations of market leader Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), a local subsidiary of the French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille.

During the period under review, PHP's exports fell from 17,459 tons (in January) to 14,233 tons, representing a month-over-month drop of 3,226 tons (-18.47%). Also, the exports of Boh Plantations, which became the second-largest operator in the sector in Cameroon because state-owner company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) stopped operations (after its units were partially destroyed by armed gangs in the Anglophone regions), fell by 15.5% in February 2021. Indeed, that month, it exported 1,240 tons of banana while in January 2021, the volume of banana it exported was estimated at 1,469 tons. This represents a drop of 229 tons between the two periods.

Unlike the two other operators, CDC recorded a 12.15% increase in its banana exports. The state-owned agro-industrial company exported 1,785 tons of banana in February 2021, against 1,568 tons in January, which is an increase of 217 tons between the two periods.

Banana is one of the 10 non-oil products most exported by Cameroon to the European Union. According to the latest official figures, in 2019 the country generated XAF136 billion from its banana exports to the European Union. With the decline in exports volumes Cameroon is recording since January 2021, its revenues will likely decline as well even if the decline is recorded during the months of January and February only.

Sylvain Andzongo