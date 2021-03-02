logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021

Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:09

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2021, banana exporters operating in the Cameroonian market exported 17,258 tons of the product, according to data published by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam). Compared with the January 2021 exports, this represents a 15.7% drop.  

This month-over-month drop in the performance of the three main market players (which are members of the Assobacam) is mainly due to the operations of market leader Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), a local subsidiary of the French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille.

During the period under review, PHP's exports fell from 17,459 tons (in January) to 14,233 tons, representing a month-over-month drop of 3,226 tons (-18.47%). Also, the exports of Boh Plantations, which became the second-largest operator in the sector in Cameroon because state-owner company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) stopped operations (after its units were partially destroyed by armed gangs in the Anglophone regions), fell by 15.5% in February 2021. Indeed, that month, it exported 1,240 tons of banana while in January 2021, the volume of banana it exported was estimated at 1,469 tons. This represents a drop of 229 tons between the two periods.  

Unlike the two other operators, CDC recorded a 12.15% increase in its banana exports. The state-owned agro-industrial company exported 1,785 tons of banana in February 2021, against 1,568 tons in January, which is an increase of 217 tons between the two periods.

Banana is one of the 10 non-oil products most exported by Cameroon to the European Union. According to the latest official figures, in 2019 the country generated XAF136 billion from its banana exports to the European Union. With the decline in exports volumes Cameroon is recording since January 2021, its revenues will likely decline as well even if the decline is recorded during the months of January and February only.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-drop-by-15-7-mom-to-17-258-tons-in-feb-2021
In February 2021, banana exporters operating in the Cameroonian market exported 17,258 tons of the product, according to data published by the Banana...

Surface rights: Cameroon claims XAF184 mln from 16 mining companies

surface-rights-cameroon-claims-xaf184-mln-from-16-mining-companies
On February 24, 2021, Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké (photo) published a note inviting 16 mining companies to pay a cumulative amount of XAF184.02...

Cameroon issues procurement notice for technical studies for the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line

cameroon-issues-procurement-notice-for-technical-studies-for-the-reconstruction-of-the-douala-yaounde-railway-line
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) recently issued a call for expression of interest for technical studies in the framework of the...

Cameroon: Towards the revival of the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund

cameroon-towards-the-revival-of-the-special-forestry-development-and-wildlife-fund
In Cameroon, the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (Minfof) is currently planning to revive the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: The EU issues "yellow card" for gaps in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon suspends the installation of GPS on trucks that transport goods to the Central African Republic

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

cameroon-collected-xaf33-4-bln-of-oil-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-pipeline-in-jan-nov-2020-up-2-snh

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

cameroon-over-22-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-was-supplied-to-the-local-market-in-jan-dec-21-2020-snh

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

cameroon-state-housing-bank-cfc-to-provide-a-xaf15-bln-credit-line-for-municipalities-real-estate-program-pccm

Cameroon: State housing bank CFC to provide a XAF15 bln credit line for municipalities’ real estate program PCCM

douala-container-terminal-a-ruling-from-ohada-s-ccja-relaunches-legal-battles-between-bollore-maersk-and-the-pad

Douala container terminal: A ruling from OHADA’s CCJA relaunches legal battles between Bolloré-Maersk and the PAD

cameroon-publishes-the-list-of-institutions-that-beneficit-from-the-snh-direct-interventions

Cameroon publishes the list of institutions that benefit from the SNH direct interventions

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev