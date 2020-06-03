Cameroon: Loggers demand 1.5% reduction of felling tax to cope with the Covid-19 shocks

(Business in Cameroon) - For the loggers association of Cameroon (Groupement de la filière bois du Cameroun-GFBC), a downward revision of the felling tax in the fiscal year 2020 would do great good for loggers operating in the country, who are facing the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The loggers are calling for a return of this tax to its 2018 level (2.5% of the FOB price of the volume of logs felled), instead of the 4% set in the 2019 Finance Act and renewed in the 2020 Finance Act. A return to the 2018 level would, therefore, mean a 1.5% reduction of this tax.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the felling tax "is paid or withheld at source by the customer for logs purchased from third parties and paid to Programme de sécurisation des recettes forestières (PSRF) or the division of large companies" of the General Tax Directorate (DGI).

BRM