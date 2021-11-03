logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is, since October 7, 2021, the 19th African country shareholder of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is revealed in the sectoral report published on October 29, 2021, by the national sinking fund CAA. 

According to the CAA, to join the shareholding, Cameroon contributed XAF7.4 billion, thanks to a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) which encourages African countries to join that institution.  

According to experts, by joining the ATI that covers political and commercial risks, Cameroon will be able to attract more foreign direct investments and improve regional and international trade.

"For more than a decade, we have been the trusted risk mitigation partner of international and local companies, lenders, and investors. Before making critical business decisions, our clients have come to rely on our accurate and up-to-date credit and political risk assessments. With risk mitigation tools to cover both inward investments and outward trade, we have you covered no matter where in the world your business takes you," ATI writes on its website.

For Sylvester Moh Tangongho, Director General of the Treasury, Financial and Monetary Cooperation at the Ministry of Finance, joining the ATI is "an important event” for Cameroon “which is resolutely turned towards the appeal and support of national and foreign investors.”

“The ATI offers additional guarantees for that purpose. This being the case, we are counting on ATI, by popularizing its services, to interest both our government, the entire network of insurers based in Cameroon, as well as investors, in the real added value that this membership offers them,” he adds. 


Membership in ATI has come at the opportune time as it is aligned with Cameroon’s national development strategy 2020 – 2030 (NDS30), whose objectives include becoming an emerging country with enhanced exports and opening up of local markets to foreign direct investments. ATI’s existing pipeline of solid projects, mainly in the financial and manufacturing sectors, will provide a good foundation to the realization of the country’s national development strategy (NDS30),” the ATI comments. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in Oct 2021, up 7.3% YoY

cameroon-exported-17-842-tons-of-banana-in-oct-2021-up-7-3-yoy
Cameroon exported 17,842 tons of banana in October 2021, up by 7.3% year on year, according to figures compiled by the Banana Association of Cameroon...

Cameroon: Plans are in motion for the technical acceptance of the Kribi-Lolabé and Grand Zambi-Kribi roads

cameroon-plans-are-in-motion-for-the-technical-acceptance-of-the-kribi-lolabe-and-grand-zambi-kribi-roads
Plans are currently in motion to proceed to the technical acceptance of the 38.5km Kribi-Lolabé highway and the 53km Grand Zambi-Kribi (53 km) road. Once...

Cameroon creates marine park to curb industrial fishing on its sea border with Equatorial Guinea

cameroon-creates-marine-park-to-curb-industrial-fishing-on-its-sea-border-with-equatorial-guinea
Cameroon recently created a 110,300-hectare marine park at its marine border with Equatorial Guinea.  According to the creation decree signed by...

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis
Cameroon is, since October 7, 2021, the 19th African country shareholder of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is revealed in the sectoral...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»