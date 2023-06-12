Cameroon: Investment growth reaches 3.4% in 2022, driven by the private sector

(Business in Cameroon) - Investment in Cameroon grew by 3.4% last year, the National Statistics Institute (INS) revealed in a recent document. This performance, INS said, reflects a genuine economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic that shook the country in 2020.

According to the document, the main contributor to this growth is the private sector, where investment grew by 4.3% year-on-year. In the public sector, the level of investment fell by 34.9% between July and September 2022, before jumping by 13.3% in Q4.