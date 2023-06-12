logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: Investment growth reaches 3.4% in 2022, driven by the private sector

Cameroon: Investment growth reaches 3.4% in 2022, driven by the private sector
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 08 June 2023 15:48

(Business in Cameroon) - Investment in Cameroon grew by 3.4% last year, the National Statistics Institute (INS) revealed in a recent document. This performance, INS said, reflects a genuine economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic that shook the country in 2020.

According to the document, the main contributor to this growth is the private sector, where investment grew by 4.3% year-on-year. In the public sector, the level of investment fell by 34.9% between July and September 2022, before jumping by 13.3% in Q4.

back to top

Port of Kribi's multipurpose terminal soars with clinker imports in 2022

port-of-kribi-s-multipurpose-terminal-soars-with-clinker-imports-in-2022
Import traffic was very dynamic at the Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal in 2022, reports from the Port Authority PAK showed. According to available...

Cameroon: Govt plans to sell 47 seed farms to the private sector

cameroon-govt-plans-to-sell-47-seed-farms-to-the-private-sector
The Cameroonian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) has just launched a call for expressions of interest to recruit private partners...

Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

malian-cheick-kante-appointed-world-bank-director-of-operations-for-cameroon
Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the...

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue confirmed as AfDB Vice President

cameroonian-jacques-edjangue-confirmed-as-afdb-vice-president
Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »