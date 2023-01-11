logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 January 2023 -
Public management

EU bans fish export from Cameroon to crack down on illegal fishing

EU bans fish export from Cameroon to crack down on illegal fishing
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 11 January 2023 11:29

(Business in Cameroon) - The EU Commission announced in a recent statement it is banning the export of fishery products from Cameroon. The red card was issued because the Commission considered the efforts made by the Cameroonian government to control illegal fishing as weak.

“We have zero tolerance for IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated, ed) fishing and therefore the Commission has acted strongly today by giving Cameroon a red card,” said the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius. As a reminder, the EU already sent a warning to the country in February 2021. Now, following the red card, the European Commission puts Cameroon on the list of countries whose fishery products are prohibited on EU territories.

However, this sanction is not expected to create significant economic setbacks since the EU is not a major importer of Cameroonian fish products. Also, Cameroon’s main fish product export is shrimp, which has been banned from export to Europe since 2004, due to non-compliance with hygiene standards in catching, processing, and conservation. The African country’s main partner in this market is Asia.

Some experts believe the new red card rather hides a battle between the EU and China to control fishery resources in Cameroon. Indeed, since local investors are not really into this market, industrial fishing in the country (and even artisanal fishing) is operated by foreigners, particularly Chinese. Despite its resources, Cameroon spends more than CFA100 billion in foreign currency each year to supply the local market with frozen fish, according to official estimates.

Written by BRM

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

back to top

Cameroon: Govt plans major road investments in 2023

cameroon-govt-plans-major-road-investments-in-2023
The Cameroonian government plans to spend CFA2 billion on 57 technical studies for roads, freeways, expressways, and engineering works throughout FY2023....

EU bans fish export from Cameroon to crack down on illegal fishing

eu-bans-fish-export-from-cameroon-to-crack-down-on-illegal-fishing
The EU Commission announced in a recent statement it is banning the export of fishery products from Cameroon. The red card was issued because the...

Cameroon: Customs revenues up 5.3% YoY in 2022

cameroon-customs-revenues-up-5-3-yoy-in-2022
The Cameroonian customs directorate announced it has collected a total of CFA897.4 billion in revenues in 2022. Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, the head of the...

Cameroon: concrete iron still available despite fire at Prometal

cameroon-concrete-iron-still-available-despite-fire-at-prometal
The Cameroonian Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, issued a statement last week informing the population that iron-based building supplies,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »