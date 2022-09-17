Cameroon: Customs revenues reach CFA564bln at the end of August 2022, up 4% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s customs collected CFA564 billion in revenues as of August 31, 2022. Over the same period last year, the revenue was CFA543 billion, down 3.9% or CFA21 billion.

The higher amount in 2022 is the result of the technological innovations recently implemented by the customs administration to optimize the mobilization of resources. An example is the "Cosmos" app that now enables better tracking of non-cleared vehicles. Another app called "portrans.cm" allows authenticating the clearance slip of the vehicle applying for registration. This reduces the chances of fraudsters and saves the customs revenue that was lost due to fraud.

Moreover, the special "Halcomi III" (Stop Illegal Trade) teams cover the whole territory to make up for any shortcomings in physical customs controls. For 2022, the Directorate General of Customs targets CFA863.9 billion, 1.4% (+CFA11.6 billion) more than 2021. Achieving this goal will require the mobilization of CFA299.9 billion for the rest of the year. "Strategies will be outlined [...], to achieve, or even exceed, the annual revenue target," says the customs administration.

