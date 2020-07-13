ethiopian-airlines-becomes-3rd-airline-company-to-resume-flights-to-cameroon

"(Business in Cameroon) - Ethiopian Airlines is (...) pleased to announce the resumption of its flights, from Douala and Yaoundé, to open destinations around the world meeting all the new requirements." This is the message posted by Ethiopian airlines to announce the resumption of its flights to Cameroon, after authorization from the public authorities.

It is thus the third company to be authorized to access the Cameroonian sky since March 17, 2020, when the country’s air borders were closed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Before Ethiopian Airlines, the government had already authorized Air France (in May 2020) and Brussels Airlines (authorized to access the country from July 8 to August 31, 2020) into Cameroon’s air space.

All these companies are required to comply with the measures enacted by the Cameroonian government in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19. These measures require each passenger to present a negative -less than 3 days- Covid-19 test and wear a mask while all the staff and passengers will have to respect the safety measures.

BRM