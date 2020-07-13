logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 July 2020 -
Public management

Ethiopian Airlines becomes 3rd airline company to resume flights to Cameroon

Ethiopian Airlines becomes 3rd airline company to resume flights to Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 13 July 2020 14:53

"(Business in Cameroon) - Ethiopian Airlines is (...) pleased to announce the resumption of its flights, from Douala and Yaoundé, to open destinations around the world meeting all the new requirements." This is the message posted by Ethiopian airlines to announce the resumption of its flights to Cameroon, after authorization from the public authorities.

 It is thus the third company to be authorized to access the Cameroonian sky since March 17, 2020, when the country’s air borders were closed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Before Ethiopian Airlines, the government had already authorized Air France (in May 2020) and Brussels Airlines (authorized to access the country from July 8 to August 31, 2020) into Cameroon’s air space.

All these companies are required to comply with the measures enacted by the Cameroonian government in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19. These measures require each passenger to present a negative -less than 3 days- Covid-19 test and wear a mask while all the staff and passengers will have to respect the safety measures.

BRM

back to top

The BDEAC awarded CFAF155.05 bln for development projects in Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, and Chad

the-bdeac-awarded-cfaf155-05-bln-for-development-projects-in-cameroon-congo-gabon-and-chad
The Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC) recently granted CFAF155.05 billion to Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, and Chad, according to an...

Cameroon: Government lowers tension in the energy sector with the payment of CFAF45.7 bln to ENEO

cameroon-government-lowers-tension-in-the-energy-sector-with-the-payment-of-cfaf45-7-bln-to-eneo
"The sector has been struggling over the past two years. But since the end of 2019, the government has decided to grasp the nettle and start resolving the...

Ethiopian Airlines becomes 3rd airline company to resume flights to Cameroon

ethiopian-airlines-becomes-3rd-airline-company-to-resume-flights-to-cameroon
"Ethiopian Airlines is (...) pleased to announce the resumption of its flights, from Douala and Yaoundé, to open destinations around the world meeting all...

CDC reappears on the list of banana exporters after 19 months of absence

cdc-reappears-on-the-list-of-banana-exporters-after-19-months-of-absence
Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country's second-largest employer after the public administration, exported 301 tons of banana in June 2020,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »