cameroon-some-local-japanese-investors-plan-to-establish-a-motorcycle-assembly-plant-in-the-country

logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 October 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: some local and Japanese investors plan to establish a motorcycle assembly plant in the country

Cameroon: some local and Japanese investors plan to establish a motorcycle assembly plant in the country
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 14 October 2021 18:28

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 11, 2021, Minister of Commerce  Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana granted an audience to a delegation of Cameroonian and Japanese investors who presented their motorcycle assembly plant project.

"They suggested a win-win partnership to set, within a few years, a semi-assembly plant similar to those they established in Nigeria and Kenya. This initiative is in line with the government's policy to promote import-export defined by the National Development Strategy (SND30) for the industrialization of Cameroon," we learn.

In response, the Minister of Commerce informed that although there is a specific policy to fight the proliferation of motorcycles in Cameron, the sector is much open. Only an approval is needed. This approval is certainly not an obstacle to the creation of the projected assembly plant whose location, cost production volume and even the number of jobs to be created is still unknown. 

Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana also reminded that to support investors, the government of Cameroon has the 2013 law granting investment incentives to companies but has also ratified all the international arbitration conventions. Therefore, Cameroon is a safe bet when it comes to investments.

This motorcycle assembly plant project is being submitted to the government at a time when the cost of acquiring motorcycles imported from the European Union (EU) is falling. Indeed, under the terms of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Cameroon and the EU, on August 4, 2021, customs duties on products in the third category (like fuels, cement, passenger vehicles, motorcycles, etc.) were dismantled further to reach the rate of 20%. The tariffs will be dismantled by 10% every year till they are fully dismantled. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: some local and Japanese investors plan to establish a motorcycle assembly plant in the country

cameroon-some-local-japanese-investors-plan-to-establish-a-motorcycle-assembly-plant-in-the-country
On October 11, 2021, Minister of Commerce  Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana granted an audience to a delegation of Cameroonian and Japanese investors who...

Douala-Yaoundé: Traffic resumes after a 1-day blockade caused by road workers’ strike

douala-yaounde-traffic-resumes-after-a-1-day-blockade-caused-by-road-workers-strike
Today October 14, hundreds of vehicles blocked at the entrance of Douala (the economic capital) since yesterday can now resume their journey to Yaoundé...

SABC group reopens its Loum distribution center closed 23 years ago

sabc-group-reopens-its-loum-distribution-center-closed-23-years-ago
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing maket, inaugurated its Loum distribution center in the Littoral...

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”

gold-and-diamond-state-mining-corporation-sonamines-plans-work-meeting-to-facilitate-its-activities-as-exclusive-dealer
The National Mining Corporation (SONAMINES) initiated, on October 13, 2021, negotiations with traders, heads of smelting units, and buying offices in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»