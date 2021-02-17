Douala-Bangui corridor: CSPH build filing station in Garigombo to facilitate transporters’ access to fuel on the corridor

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 12th, 2021, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilization Fund (CSPH), took delivery and put into service a filing station built by this state-owned company in Garigombo, in the eastern region of the country.

This filling station is a relief for transporters of the Douala-Bangui corridor, who could not get fuel when needed on the 225 km line separating Batouri and Yokadouma. Thanks to that station, petroleum products will now be available on this route that leads to the Cameroon-CAR border of Garoua Boulaï.

Its important to note, that CSPH regulates the supply of petroleum products to the local market through domestic gas imports and the implementation of the transport and inter-product equalization mechanism. It is also builds filing stations to facilitate residents’ access to petroleum products. It has already built about 20 filling stations all over the country, mostly rural regions where marketers are not really active

BRM