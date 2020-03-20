logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 March 2020 -
Public management

CEMAC: Decision-making bodies called to suggest appropriate solutions to possible impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

CEMAC: Decision-making bodies called to suggest appropriate solutions to possible impacts of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 March 2020 12:35

(Business in Cameroon) - CEMAC countries will need concerted measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Daniel Ona Ondo (photo), President of the CEMAC Commission.  

"Once again, as was the case in 2016 (ed.note: with the deterioration of foreign exchange reserves and the devaluation risk), the response to this major economic challenge will have to be regional and concerted," he said in a statement released on March 18, 2020, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

"In this regard, the CEMAC Commission and the ministerial decision-making bodies of the Economic Union of Central Africa, the Central African Monetary Union and the Steering Committee of the CEMAC economic reform programme are asked to propose, as quickly as possible, appropriate solutions to avoid the short, medium and long term effects of this exogenous shock," the President of the CEMAC Commission added.  

BRM

