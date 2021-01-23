MAETUR’s projects are delayed by land disputes in high demand areas, CTR indicates

(Business in Cameroon) - The numerous land disputes involving the Urban and Rural Land Development and Maintenance Mission (MAETUR) are dealing a serious blow to the state-owned company, according to the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR).

Indeed, in its 2019 report on public companies, CTR explains that in addition to delaying the launch or continuation of projects in high demand areas, these land disputes often force land buyers to reclaim the advances paid to MAETUR.

For instance, for 2019 alone, due to land disputes, MAETUR had to repay XAF1.2 billion of advances paid by clients. Therefore, CTR recommends a reorganization of the state-owned company’s assets and liabilities to boost its contribution to the strategic objectives of the housing sector by truly meeting the population's needs. It adds that emphasis should be placed on dispute resolution to minimize clients’ claims and the amounts spent on relocations.

BRM