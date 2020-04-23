The BDEAC releases XAF3 bln to support CEMAC countries’ Covid-19 response plans

(Business in Cameroon) - The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) announces that it will provide XAF3 billion to help CEMAC countries in their crusade against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official release published in that regard, this "direct support” is "to help CEMAC countries in the implementation of their response programmes, against this pandemic, whose main objective is to contain the spread of the virus and preserve the health and well-being of the population."

The BEAC has also issued a set of measures aimed at containing the economic impacts of the Coronavirus crisis. These measures include the provision of more liquidity so that companies and states can keep economic activities afloat despite the crisis.

BRM