logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 April 2020 -
Public management

The BDEAC releases XAF3 bln to support CEMAC countries’ Covid-19 response plans

The BDEAC releases XAF3 bln to support CEMAC countries’ Covid-19 response plans
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 23 April 2020 09:04

(Business in Cameroon) - The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) announces that it will provide XAF3 billion to help CEMAC countries in their crusade against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official release published in that regard, this "direct support” is "to help CEMAC countries in the implementation of their response programmes, against this pandemic, whose main objective is to contain the spread of the virus and preserve the health and well-being of the population.

The BEAC has also issued a set of measures aimed at containing the economic impacts of the Coronavirus crisis. These measures include the provision of more liquidity so that companies and states can keep economic activities afloat despite the crisis.

BRM

back to top

The BDEAC releases XAF3 bln to support CEMAC countries’ Covid-19 response plans

the-bdeac-releases-xaf3-bln-to-support-cemac-countries-covid-19-response-plans
The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) announces that it will provide XAF3 billion to help CEMAC countries in their crusade against the...

Ngaoundéré-Ndjamena railway project: Tired of administrative slowness in Cameroon, Chad explores alternatives outside CEMAC

ngaoundere-ndjamena-railway-project-tired-of-administrative-slowness-in-cameroon-chad-explores-alternatives-outside-cemac
In Cameroon, the launch of a project aimed at extending the local railway towards Ndjamena, Chad, is being delayed by administrative slowness, according...

Cameroon invests in the acquisition of geotechnical studies equipment to contain costs

cameroon-invests-in-the-acquisition-of-geotechnical-studies-equipment-to-contain-costs
Since 2015, Cameroon has invested XAF410 million, from the public investment budget, to contain the costs often allocated to the geotechnical studies of...

Alamine Ousmane Mey pleads for more investments in Africa’s private sector, from the IMF and the World Bank

alamine-ousmane-mey-pleads-for-more-investments-in-africa-s-private-sector-from-the-imf-and-the-world-bank
During the Spring Meetings of the Bretton Woods Institutions, Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon's Minister of Economy (Minepat), who also chairs the African...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique