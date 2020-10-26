logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector
  • Comments   -   Monday, 26 October 2020 13:53

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 21, 2020, in Yaoundé, Guinness Cameroon presented the strategy it initiated in collaboration with technical universities in Cameroon to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector.  

According to Andrew Ross, managing director of Guinness Cameroon, the strategy falls within the framework of the brewing group’s inclusion and diversity program, the promotion and valorization of women in manufacturing jobs specifically. “One of the ways we chose to implement the program is to launch an internship program exclusively for the best female students of Cameroon's technical universities. Our ambition is to reduce the female talent gap in the sector,” the executive added.  

We focused on the gender aspect because we have 400 employees, 25% of whom are women. But in our production areas, they make up only 12% of the staff there. In the last two months, we visited four (4) Cameroonian universities with over 10,000 female students, representing 40% of the student population, according to the information we received. However, it seems that something happens between the time they finish their studies and the time they enter the professional world,” explained Hervé Ngamaleu Yossa (Guinness Cameroon’s Chief human resources officer) explaining why technical universities were targeted.  

In the framework of the strategy, Guinness Cameroon signed internship agreements with the National Advanced School of Engineering (Yaounde), the University Institute of Technology (IUT) of Douala, the Engineering School of the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC-ICAM), and the National School of Agro-Industrial Sciences (ENSAI) of Ngaoundéré.

Guinness Cameroon informs that to materialize the agreement, it has already selected 25 student engineers whose internship started on October 21, 2020, and will last six months.

It indicates that in the coming quarter, it will sign another internship agreement with business and management schools all around the Cameroonian territory.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector
On October 21, 2020, in Yaoundé, Guinness Cameroon presented the strategy it initiated in collaboration with technical universities in Cameroon to...

Cameroon: 358 teachers and students have received ICT certification from Huawei within 5 years

cameroon-358-teachers-and-students-have-received-ict-certification-from-huawei-within-5-years
The Cameroonian subsidiary of the Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei recently concluded the 5th edition of its program "Seeds for the Future," aimed...

Cameroon plans to reduce minimum capital for LLC establishment from XAF100k to 5k by March 2021

cameroon-plans-to-reduce-minimum-capital-for-llc-establishment-from-xaf100k-to-5k-by-march-2021
The creation of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) could be further simplified in Cameroon if the country sticks to the priority action plan presented at...

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts
On October 21, 2020, when the second disbursement under the rapid credit facility (aimed at helping countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic) was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte