cameroon-inaugurates-the-national-payment-switch

(Business in Cameroon) - Today March 31, Cameroon’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Likeng is inaugurating the National Payment Switch at Campost’s data center.

According to Minette Libom Likeng, this switch aims to promote the interoperability of the various services offered by operators using the national electronic communication network. This interoperability will be performed via a single gateway managed by Campost, she adds.

This will “place Camtel at the heart of the development of the digital economy,” she says.

The inauguration of the National Payment Switch is the materialization of a decision taken by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications on November 26, 2019. It determines the conditions and operating rules of a USSD code (#237#) that grants access to the national platform for the aggregation of electronic communications in Cameroon.

This platform aims, in particular, to ensure fair interconnection conditions, reduce the costs of mobile financial transactions and promote financial inclusion.

Consequently, network operators and electronic communications services providers were thus invited to interconnect, by 26 December 2019, for the provision of mobile financial services.

Sylvain Andzongo