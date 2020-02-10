logoBC
Maiduguri-Dikwa road connecting to Cameroon and Chad reopened in Nigeria

Maiduguri-Dikwa road connecting to Cameroon and Chad reopened in Nigeria
(Business in Cameroon) - On February 9, Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno state in Nigeria, reopened the Maiduguri-Dikwa road that has been closed since 2015. According to the Nigerian news agency NAN, the road was closed at the height of Boko Haram's operations in the Northern part of the state.

During the official reopening, the governor praised the Nigerian defence forces that succeeded in neutralizing the attacks of Boko Haram members on that 86-km strategic lane. According to the governor, the reopening of the road will relaunch socio-economic activities in the Lake Chad region, Cameroon and Chad particularly.  

He indicated that the road was safe thanks to security measures and motorists could freely travel along it without military escorts.

Let’s note that last month, Babagana Umara launched the construction of the first interchange of North-East Nigeria. The 2.4 km infrastructure will connect Maiduguri to the Dikwa-Ngala economic corridor that leads to Cameroon and Chad.

Romuald Ngueyap

