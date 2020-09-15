logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2020 -
Cameroonian Pierre Ngon becomes MD of Benin/Niger cluster of Bolloré Transport & Logistics

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:07

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s native Pierre Ngoni is, since September 1, 2020, the new managing director of the Benin/Niger cluster of Bolloré Transport & Logistics. This was disclosed in a release published on September 14, 2020, by the Bolloré group.  

The new MD is replacing Jérôme Binois. After 20 years of working for various subsidiaries of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Africa, he will manage the French group’s logistics and shipping activities in the two countries. He will also oversee the development of logistics activities in the corridor between the port of Cotonou in Benin and Niger.

He will be supervised by the executive chair of Boloré Transport & Logistics Benin Venance Gnigla.

I am extremely proud to join the teams at the Benin/Niger cluster of Bolloré Transport & Logistics. The employees are passionate about their work and the challenges for our company are considerable. Together, we will continue to develop business activities, bring our customers competitive solutions and contribute to the social and economic growth of these two magnificent countries,” Pierre Ngon said in the release.

Aged 47, Pierre Ngon is a transport and logistics expert. He has held several financial positions in Cameroon before being promoted, as MD of  Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Equatorial Guinea (in 2013) and Niger (in 2017).

Pierre Ngon holds a Master's degree in Management Science with a major in Finance & Accounting from the University of Douala. He has a thorough knowledge of the African continent and has developed strong managerial skills during his career.

S.A.

