douala-to-welcome-first-air-algerie-flight-next-october-12

(Business in Cameroon) - The Algerian national airline, Air Algérie, is preparing for its first flight from Algiers to Douala on October 12. This information was revealed by the new Algerian ambassador to Cameroon, Abdallah Boukemmache, during an audience with the Minister of the Economy, Planning, and Regional Development (Minepat), Alamine Ousmane Mey, on September 27.

Before this announcement, the Cameroonian Minister of Transport (Mintransports), Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, had announced on August 21 that a direct link between the two cities would open soon, without specifying a precise date.

As a reminder, Air Algérie has been considering entering the Cameroonian market since 2019, according to the Cameroon Aeronautical Authority (CCAA), which granted it third and fourth freedom rights to operate flights to Cameroon. CCAA reported that the Algerian airline had submitted an application for schedule approval for scheduled international air services.

The launch of this air link is expected to simplify travel and boost trade and tourism between the two countries through their respective airports. With this new route to Cameroon, Air Algérie will become the third North African carrier to serve the country, alongside Royal Air Maroc and EgyptAir.

The announcement of this inaugural flight follows the Head of State's August 1 decree ratifying the agreement on air transport services between Algeria and Cameroon. The agreement, signed on February 24, 2021, in Yaoundé, covers air transport services between the two countries. It revises the 1974 agreement and aims to promote tourism and trade between them.

Both countries' authorities have also agreed to implement cooperation agreements concluded during Algeria's recent economic mission to Cameroon earlier this year and to organize a prospecting mission for Cameroonian businessmen in Algeria "as soon as possible."