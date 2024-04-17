cameroon-launches-cocoa-quality-bonus-program-for-farmers-amid-market-fluctuations

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has initiated the registration process for cocoa producers eligible for a quality bonus, starting from April 16. The information made public by the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, does not specify the end date for registration. However, the minister has encouraged producers to approach local branches of the Ministry of Commerce, the National Cocoa and Coffee Office (ONCC), and various prefectures and sub-prefectures to understand the documentation required.

The official emphasized that the quality bonus was introduced in response to increasingly stringent international market standards for cocoa quality. The initiative aims to support producers who face unpredictable markets and declining prices. Following the 2016-2017 campaign, the government, led by the President, decided to implement the quality premium tied to the marketing of Grade I cocoa (of good quality).

The initial disbursement of the premium for the 2017-2018 season amounted to just over CFA774 million. In subsequent campaigns, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020, the total rose to CFA2 billion, averaging one billion FCFA per season. The total amount for the third round of distribution has not yet been disclosed.

This premium, part of Cameroon's efforts over the past decade to enhance the quality of its beans and thus avoid significant discounts on the international market, appears to be yielding positive results. According to a report by the ONCC following the 2020-2021 cocoa campaign, Cameroon not only achieved the highest volume of beans submitted for quality control but also the best percentage of Grade I beans in the last twenty years.