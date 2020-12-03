Camair Co resumes domestic flights to Ngaoundéré, the regional capital of Adamaoua

(Business in Cameroon) - Camair Co recently published a new flight schedule, which includes the city of Ngaoundéré, in the northern part of Cameroon. Indeed, when it resumed its operations on October 18, 2020 (after 8 months of cessation), the city was not on its flight schedule.

According to the new schedule, the carrier will perform two weekly flights that will depart from Yaoundé, Maroua, and Garoua to Ngaoundéré while from Douala, it will fly to the regional capital of the Adamaoua thrice a week. At the same time, 10 weekly flights will leave Ngaoundéré for the above-mentioned four cities.

With this schedule modification, the carrier is not only boosting the number of flights connecting the northern and southern regions of Cameroon but it is also consolidating its position in the Northern, Adamaoua, and Far Northern markets that are its most performing domestic markets, according to official statistics.

BRM