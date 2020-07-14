Port of Douala: RTC posts CFAF19.7 bln turnover for end May 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of May 2020, Régie du terminal à conteneurs du port de Douala (RTC) posted a CFAF19.7 billion turnover despite the coronavirus pandemic and the systematic 10% reduction of land services fees instructed by the port authority.

RTC indicates that during the period under review, it handled 142,969 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of goods. "The major ship owners: Maersk Line, CMA CGM, MSC, PIL, Grimaldi, and others have maintained their trusts in the Autonomous Port of Douala where priority is given to the improvement of services offered,” the port authority comments.

It adds that, throughout the first six months of 2020, the RTC has undertaken certain actions to improve the quality and costs of services offered to users. These actions include the establishment of permanent and regular consultation frameworks with the various commercial partners, shippers, forwarding agents, and carriers as well as the densification of maritime lines.

The exploitation of the container terminal at the port of Douala-Bonabéri was entrusted to RTC (managed by Cameroonians) on January 1st, 2020. RTC was created by a resolution adopted by the board of directors of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) on December 6, 2019.

