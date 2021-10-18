Cameroon: Chamber of Commerce CCIMA announces a Brazilian economic mission for next Oct 25-30

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of an economic mission, a group of Brazilian economic operators will sojourn in Cameroon next October 25-30, according to correspondence the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts (CCIMA) sent to its members. In the correspondence, the CCIMA explains that with this visit, Brazilian economic operators intend to meet with their Cameroonian peers and establish win-win partnerships.

Various industries will be represented, we learn. They include solar energy, manufacturing of high-performance scanners for airports, ports, and hospitals, farm inputs, transportation, brewing, cement and construction materials, recycling and waste handling, as well as ICT.

This market exploration trip could boost business and economic cooperation between Cameroon and Brazil; cooperation that is still poor. During an exchange meeting between the two countries in Douala, it was revealed that between 2000 and 2015, trade exchanges between the two countries were just XAF720 billion, meaning XAF42 billion of goods transacted by the two countries on the average yearly.

Over the 15 years, Cameroon exported XAF59.5 billion worth of goods to Brazil against XAF660 billion of goods imported from that partner country, which happens to be the largest South American country.

Besides being poor given the potential, trade exchanges between Cameroon and Brazil are also not diversified. While Cameroon imports products like sugar, aluminum, chemicals, and industrial equipment, Brazil imports rubber, woods, and its by-products from Cameroon.

BRM