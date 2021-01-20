logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 January 2021 -

Economy

Cameroon: Tractafric Equipment’s Kribi-based machine assembly unit will be inaugurated on Jan 23, 2021

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Completed in March 2020, the machine and generator assembly unit built in the industrial-port area of Kribi by Tractafric Equipment will be inaugurated on January 23, 2021, according to credible sources.

Authorized sources reveal that by the end of December 2020, the said unit had sold seven machines in Cameroon, Chad, and CAR.

"This new unit will produce and maintain machines. It will also train operators, provide spare parts and service the generators, machines, trucks, and engines of companies set up within the Kribi port premises," Tractafric Equipment explains.

Spanning over three hectares, the assembly unit has an annual production capacity of 250 machines and required an investment of about XAF2 billion. As the first machine assembly unit in Central Africa, it will greatly impact current market prices and revive competition in the sub-region, where Tractafric Equipment has been fiercely competing with Chinese construction equipment providers for several years now.

BRM

