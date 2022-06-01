cameroon-to-access-cleaner-fuels-from-sahara-group-s-fcfa46-billion-investment-in-lpg-vessels

(SAHARA GROUP ) - The Republic of Cameroon and other African nations will experience enhanced access to cleaner fuels following the recent commissioning of two FCFA 46 Billion Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels in Ulsan, South Korea, by Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

Sahara Group continues to play a leading role in promoting energy transition in Africa, especially Western and Central Africa, where Cameroon is a strategic market for the energy giant.

From 2013 till date, Sahara Group has conducted Crude and Petroleum Product supplies into Cameroon in excess of 4,200,000 Metric Tons (MT) and in addition to the LPG demand of the Central African markets, intends to leverage its growing fleet and infrastructure to cater for Cameroon’s annual requirement of about 140,000 MT.

The new vessels, MT BARUMK and MT SAPET have increased the fleet available to Sahara Group and its partners to four mid-sized gas carriers. The fleet previously comprised of MT Sahara Gas and MT Africa Gas.

The vessels are managed by WAGL Energy Limited, the Joint Venture (JV) company between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Oceanbed (a Sahara Group Company).

WAGL is already finalizing an order for three additional vessels that will promote gas availability as well as environmental sustainability in Cameroon and other countries in the sub-region.

Alexander Cole, Sahara Group’s Central and West Africa Regional Head of Business Development, said gas is a transition fuel that has the potential to accelerate energy transition in Cameroon.

"Sahara Group has over the years had the privilege of providing access to safe and reliable energy in Cameroon across the entire value chain of the sector. We remain committed to bringing energy to life in Cameroon responsibly by promoting access to cleaner fuels," he said.

MT BARUMK and MT SAPET are WAGL and Sahara Group's injection into the JV. WAGL is shoring up its gas fleet and terminal infrastructure, while Sahara Group continues to make remarkable progress in the construction of over 120,000 metric tonnes of storage facilities in 11 African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, and Zambia, among others.

MT Africa Gas and MT Sahara Gas have delivered over 6 million CBM of LPG across West Africa.

Industry records indicate that LPG is the fastest growing petroleum product in sub-Sahara Africa over the last decade, with forecasts showing growth at 7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 15 years.

Increased uptake of LPG in Africa will reduce net Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and pressure on forest reserves, thereby increasing environmental sustainability on the continent.