Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Tradex launches international tender for butane gas cylinders to meet surging demand in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Trading and Exploitation Company (Tradex), specializing in the marketing of petroleum products, has recently initiated an international tender process to recruit a supplier for 66,000 commercial butane 12.5kg gas cylinders and 600 cylinders of 50 kg each, equipped with a valve and level indicator. This information was disclosed in a tender notice signed on March 13, 2024, by Tradex's General Manager, Simon Paley, but was made public on March 19.

Companies specializing in the manufacture of commercial butane gas cylinders interested in this contract have until April 30, 2024, to submit their proposals. The winning bidder will have five months to deliver the order, with the purchase funded by the Cameroonian public company's 2024 budget.

This tender is launched amidst an increase in domestic gas consumption in Cameroon. Official estimates suggest that demand is growing by an average of 5% each year.

Tradex began marketing domestic gas in 2013 with cylinders equipped with a consumption meter. Today, the Cameroonian public company has become a key player in the market, boasting the sale of 97,952 tons of domestic gas in 2018.

