Cameroon: Sonatrel warns saboteurs who vandalize its equipment

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 March 2021 14:03

(Business in Cameroon) - On the evening of March 24, 2021, electricity was restored in most of Yaoundé's neighborhoods that were in the dark for about two days because of an incident on the transmission line between Mangombé and Oyomabang.

In the release published on March 25, to announce that the outage was over, Victor Mbemi Nyankga (photo), director-general of the National Electricity Transmission Company (Sonatrel) warned saboteurs and people that vandalize the company’s equipment.

"The perpetrators of those criminal acts have already been identified and will now be systematically arrested and brought before the competent courts for rigorous punishment per the law," he wrote.

According to internal sources, although the criminal acts contribute to the numerous outages experienced in the country, their impact is lower than the problems caused by the obsolescence of the equipment and maintenance difficulties that have arisen since such task was entrusted to Sonatrel.

BRM

