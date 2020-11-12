logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 November 2020 -
Maroua mini dairy plant resumes operations thanks to the EU’s support

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 12 November 2020 12:31

(Business in Cameroon) - The mini dairy plant in Maroua (capital of the Far North, which is one of the main cattle rearing regions in Cameroon) is operational again, since November 5, 2020. Commissioned in 2019, this agro-industrial unit was shut down three months later due to various difficulties, including a lack of raw materials.

The plant resumed operations thanks to the financial assistance of XAF100 million provided by the European Union, we learn. "Cameroon imports 60,000 tons of dairy products worth XAF240 billion. Yet, its northern region has all it takes to produce milk and dairy products in quality and quantity to meet the needs of local consumers," the European Union’s representative at the plant’s launching ceremony explained to regional tri-weekly L'oeil du Sahel.

With a daily processing capacity of 2000 liters of milk, the mini dairy plant is the result of an extensive government program. Thanks to the said program, similar plants were provided in Garoua (in the North), Ngaoundéré, and Meiganga (in the Adamaoua region).

BRM

