Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Finance

CEMAC: Investment financing drops to 19.6% of total lending in Q2 2023

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 16:17

(Business in Cameroon) - Banks operating in the CEMAC region primarily issued short-term loans, with durations under 24 months, over the second quarter of 2023 as reported by the Central Bank BEAC. These types of loans made up more than 80% of the total lending during this period, we learned.

According to Beac, this category of loans is generally intended "to finance household consumption needs or the cash flow requirements of legal entities", and is therefore far superior to medium- and long-term loans. Because of their long maturities, the latter two categories of credit are, according to financial analysts, more conducive to business development, notably through the realization of various investments.

Between April and June 2023, the proportion of medium- and long-term loans aimed at investments was merely 19.6% of the overall financial support provided by banks. And Beac detailed that "medium-term bank loans (between 24 and 60 months of maturity) accounted for 16.82% of total loans, while long-term loans (over 60 months) accounted for just 2.81%."

