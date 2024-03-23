The WE4A Initiative: Empowering African Women Entrepreneurs through Tony Elumelu Foundation and GIZ-EU Partnership

(TONY ELUMELU FOUNDATION ) - The Tony Elumelu Foundation, in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), supported by the European Union (EU), has launched the second instalment of the Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) initiative.

Under WE4A, these partners are committed to increasing the economic inclusion and empowerment of African women with existing green businesses or ideas, whilst contributing to creating decent jobs in African economies.

This ambitious programme aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial capacities of African women in the green sector by facilitating access to financing, market opportunities, and improved knowledge and technical training for African female entrepreneurs. The key objective is to improve the commercial capacity of women-led businesses and increase their chances of raising follow-up funding from private sector investors.

The programme promises $5,000 in grants to 1,000 African women entrepreneurs, green business training, mentoring, and lifetime access to the network entrepreneurs. WE4A's activities will be deployed in several African countries, with a particular focus on local capacity building and creating strong partnerships with public and private sector players.

Interested entrepreneurs are deeply encouraged to apply before the closing date, March

31st, 2024 via https://www.tonyelumelufoundation.org/women-entrepreneurship-for-africa

For more information on the Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) initiative and how

to get involved, please contact:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

About the Tony Elumelu Foundation:

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is a pan-African non-profit organisation committed to promoting entrepreneurship in Africa by providing financial support, mentoring, training and networking to African entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested in thousands of entrepreneurs across the continent, helping to stimulate economic growth and create sustainable jobs.

About GIZ:

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is an international cooperation agency for sustainable development, active in over 120 countries worldwide. In Africa, GIZ partners with governments, civil society organisations and the private sector to promote economic, social and environmental development.

About the European Union (EU):

The European Union is a political and economic organization of 27 member states, working for peace, prosperity and solidarity throughout Europe and the world. The EU actively supports the socio-economic development in Africa through various programs and initiatives.