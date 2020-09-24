Cameroon: UBA Cameroon partners with local cryptocurrency leader Global Investment Trading

(Business in Cameroon) - UBA Cameroon informs that it recently entered into a partnership with the Cameroonian leader of the cryptocurrency market Global Investment Trading (GIT).

According to the partnership, UBA Cameroon will sell prepaid visa cards (bearing UBA and GIT’s logo) to GIT clients, accept online payments via Visa and MasterCard and allow clients to recharge their prepaid cards. The company explains that these are the only services it offers and declines any involvement in other activities carried out by Global Investment Trading.

Global Investment Trading is a trading company with a portfolio management website (www.liyeplimal.net) for people who do not know how to trade, and a training center that provides training on trading and cryptocurrencies. It also launched a new product: Simtrex for professional and amateur traders alike. It is comparable to Binance, Bittrex, Yobit, etc. except that those are European and Asian platforms. The company also launched an E-commerce platform (www.limarket.net) and has assets in Cameroon, Dubai, and Bangladesh.

