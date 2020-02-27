logoBC
27 February 2020
Infrastructures

Cameroon launches vast programme to service 320 water abstraction devices

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 27 February 2020 16:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Forty years ago, to facilitate access to drinking water for its populations (in rural areas notably), Cameroon launched the project Scanwater. The project consisted of the construction of water abstraction devices in some localities, to supply drinking water.

After years of good services, these devices went out of use due to a lack of maintenance. The government launched a vast rehabilitation programme to service them, according to official sources.  

The first rehabilitation in the framework of the programme was launched in Njoré, in the Centre region. On 26 February 2020, the Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, received the very first rehabilitated water abstraction device.

This device, which is now in good working condition, will provide drinking water to more than 1,800 people who were previously exposed to waterborne diseases.

