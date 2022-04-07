Irad calls for the inclusion of 10% cassava flour in bread

(Business in Cameroon) - The Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (Irad) suggested in a note published yesterday, April 6, to include 10% of cassava flour in wheat flour for bread production. The institute calls for a law to be put in place. "This measure would generate the production of 680,200 tons of tubers, 34,000 ha of fields and 6,000 direct jobs and more than CFA11 billion in savings each year," IRAD said.

According to the agency, the inclusion of local flours into bread production will reduce wheat imports and contribute to the structural transformation of the Cameroonian economy. As a reminder, Cameroon has adopted the import-substitution policy as part of its National Development Strategy 2020-30 to establish its food sovereignty.

Until Irad's suggestion is taken into account, the country continues to import wheat flour. According to data from the International Trade Centre, Cameroon spent more than CFA548 billion on wheat imports between 2012 and 2017. In 2020 alone, the country imported 860,000 tons of wheat flour for CFA156 billion.

Data projects the figure to increase by 30,000 tons this year to about 900,000 tons. According to Irad, wheat is the leading cereal consumed in Cameroon after corn and rice.

Sylvain Andzongo