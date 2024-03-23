Cameroon: Corporate profits up 16.1% in 2022 amid sectoral challenges

(Business in Cameroon) - The cumulative net income of companies operating in Cameroon saw a 16.1% increase in 2022, according to the "Economic and Financial Study of Companies in 2022," released on March 4 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The document highlights that this rise in corporate profits is "less vigorous than in 2021," and was driven by a limited number of sectors, as most industries have been accumulating losses since 2021. Out of 38 sectors, 22 were in deficit in 2022, with 19 having been in the same situation in 2021. This indicates that the majority of sectors are posting losses. However, some have recorded positive results. Among the highest-performing sectors are electricity, gas, and air conditioning production; information and communication activities; and forestry and logging. "These sectors recorded an improvement in their net results in 2022 compared to the previous year," highlights the INS report.

This mixed economic landscape underscores the varied performance across different industries within the country, with some sectors thriving while others face ongoing financial challenges.