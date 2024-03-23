Morocco tops the list as Cameroon’s leading African supplier in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2022, Morocco became the leading African supplier to Cameroon. According to the latest external trade report released on February 16 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Morocco shipped 319,200 tons of goods to Cameroon in 2022, more than triple the previous year's exports. This volume, valued at CFA70.5 billion, accounts for 1.4% of Cameroon's total imports from African countries.

The quantity of goods imported from Morocco exceeded that from Equatorial Guinea, which sent 62,900 tons worth CFA38 billion and was the top African supplier in 2021. In 2022, this Central African country dropped to the 8th position.

Morocco outperformed other suppliers such as Cote d’Ivoire, which sent 110,000 tons worth CFA60.6 billion, and Gabon, with 63,100 tons valued at CFA58 billion, ranking second and third, respectively.

For the period under review, Cameroon's import expenditure from African countries increased by 65.07% year-on-year, reaching CFA598.2 billion. However, it accounted for only 12.2% of the country's total import flow for that year.