Undersea cable issues disrupt internet in Cameroon and beyond

(Business in Cameroon) - Internet access in Cameroon has been disrupted since the morning of March 14, 2024, following incidents involving two undersea cables. The Mobile Operators Association announced on the same day that the disruptions were due to "major incidents" affecting three undersea cables: WACS, SAT3, and MainOne, with Cameroon connected to two of these.

The affected cables include the West Africa Cable System (WACS), landing at Limbe in the Southwest region, and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT3), which comes ashore in Douala. The Mobile Operators Association of Cameroon has reported that the exact causes of these incidents are currently unknown. "Technical teams are working diligently to identify the causes and restore connectivity as quickly as possible," said the mobile operators.

According to the association, Cameroon is not the only African country impacted by these incidents. Reliable sources report that countries in West Africa, such as Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana, are also experiencing disruptions due to the same issues.