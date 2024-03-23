logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Public management

Undersea cable issues disrupt internet in Cameroon and beyond

Undersea cable issues disrupt internet in Cameroon and beyond
  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 March 2024 15:30

(Business in Cameroon) - Internet access in Cameroon has been disrupted since the morning of March 14, 2024, following incidents involving two undersea cables. The Mobile Operators Association announced on the same day that the disruptions were due to "major incidents" affecting three undersea cables: WACS, SAT3, and MainOne, with Cameroon connected to two of these.

The affected cables include the West Africa Cable System (WACS), landing at Limbe in the Southwest region, and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT3), which comes ashore in Douala. The Mobile Operators Association of Cameroon has reported that the exact causes of these incidents are currently unknown. "Technical teams are working diligently to identify the causes and restore connectivity as quickly as possible," said the mobile operators.

According to the association, Cameroon is not the only African country impacted by these incidents. Reliable sources report that countries in West Africa, such as Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana, are also experiencing disruptions due to the same issues.

back to top

Tradex launches international tender for butane gas cylinders to meet surging demand in Cameroon

tradex-launches-international-tender-for-butane-gas-cylinders-to-meet-surging-demand-in-cameroon
Trading and Exploitation Company (Tradex), specializing in the marketing of petroleum products, has recently initiated an international tender process to...

Beac targets $250 million withdrawal from regional banks to tackle inflation, despite previous setback

beac-targets-250-million-withdrawal-from-regional-banks-to-tackle-inflation-despite-previous-setback
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) plans to initiate three bond issuances targeting the community's banks between March 18 and April 1, 2024....

Cameroon sees 3.2% hike in consumer interest rates between Q1 and Q2 2023

cameroon-sees-3-2-hike-in-consumer-interest-rates-between-q1-and-q2-2023
Interest rates for individuals have seen an increase of 3.2% between the first and second quarters of 2023 in Cameroon, data from the central bank Beac...

Cameroon extends tax payment deadlines amid nationwide internet outages

cameroon-extends-tax-payment-deadlines-amid-nationwide-internet-outages
The Cameroonian Ministry of Finance announced the extension of the tax filing and payment deadlines by a week, pushing the due date from March 15 to March...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »