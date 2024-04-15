logoBC
Douala to host international conference on geographical indications in Africa

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and its partners will hold an international symposium on the development of geographical indications (GIs) in Africa from April 17 to 19, 2024, in Douala, Cameroon. The schedule was announced by Denis Loukou Bohoussou, the Director-General of OAPI.

Geographical indications highlight a specific production location or region and certify the characteristic qualities of products originating from that place. This mechanism aims to enhance transparency for consumers regarding the origin and production methods of products while recognizing and valuing local expertise and products.

The Douala meeting, under the theme "Geographical Indications in Africa: current situation and development prospects" will gather key players from the global GI promotion ecosystem, with a particular focus on Africa. The attendees will include experts from numerous development institutions and intellectual property offices, officials from OAPI's national branches, national GI management committees, and farmers and artisans.

Participants from about thirty countries will assess the efforts made to promote GIs, identify limiting factors, and outline prospects for their development and expansion across the continent. Alongside the symposium, a fair showcasing GIs and quality agricultural and artisanal products from various African countries is also planned.

In Cameroon, Penja pepper and Oku white honey are two products that have been labeled as GIs by OAPI. The country is on track to finalize the labeling process for its red cocoa, initiated in 2017. According to GI experts, the price of Penja pepper has nearly increased tenfold in fourteen years following its labeling in 2013. Its price rose from CFA2,500 to CFA3,000 in 2008 to about CFA20,000 in 2022 on the local market.

