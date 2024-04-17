logoBC
17 April 2024
Cameroon: Zuidaf/Fredex risks contract cancellation over delays in road project

(Business in Cameroon) - Zuidaf sarl/Fredex group is on the verge of losing a CFA4.5 billion contract due to significant delays and failures in paving a 14 km stretch from Edéa (Inter N3) to Dizangue Centre.

This route is the initial phase of the 50.1 km Edéa-Dizangue-Mouanko road project in the Littoral region. The potential termination of the contract, signed in 2022, was detailed in a service note titled "Notice of Failure," signed on March 22 by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, and released on April 15 by the ministry's communication unit.

The failures include delays in project execution and several non-compliances by the consortium. Specifically, the "non-fulfillment of terms from the service order dated October 23, 2023, which served as a formal notice and was assessed as unsatisfactory on February 28, 2024." Such failures justify the termination of the contract as per Article 45 of the agreement, the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) stated.

Awarded in July 2022, the contract granted the Zuidaf sarl/Fredex group 12 months to complete the works. Two years later, progress on the site remains stalled. With the issuance of the "Notice of Failure," steps to terminate the contract have now been initiated.

