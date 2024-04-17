Cameroon needs $371mln to provide humanitarian aid to 2.3mln people in 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is in need of $371.4 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to 2.3 million vulnerable people in 2024. This group makes up more than half of the 3.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid in the country, according to figures reported on April 16 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), during the launch of the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan in Yaoundé.

The 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan focuses on critical needs arising from the Lake Chad basin conflict, crises in the Northwest and Southwest regions, the influx of Central African refugees, epidemics, and climate shocks. "Nearly one million people are internally displaced within the country known for its hospitality. Cameroon also hosts nearly half a million refugees and asylum seekers. And it is estimated that 2.5 million people will still face acute food insecurity in 2024, despite some positive trends in certain areas," stated OCHA.

The UN body highlighted that inadequate funding in 2023 led to significant cutbacks in humanitarian aid for those affected by crises. Last year, $407.3 million was needed to address the urgent needs of 2.7 million of the most vulnerable in Cameroon, but humanitarian partners were only able to provide vital assistance to 1.2 million individuals, representing 44.44% of the target population. "In 2024, millions of lives depend on our continued solidarity with those in greatest need. I urge everyone to consider how we might further alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises in Cameroon," said Coulibaly Siaka, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon. "We must also contribute to promoting, exploring, and implementing innovative and sustainable solutions to address the complex and prolonged effects of displacement, in cooperation with national authorities, development actors, and international financial institutions," he added.

In 2024, the Cameroonian government pledged to allocate $38 million to combat food insecurity in the country as part of the Emergency Project to Fight the Food Crisis (Pulca), which is funded by the World Bank with $100 million.