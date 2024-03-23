logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon extends tax payment deadlines amid nationwide internet outages

  • Comments   -   Monday, 18 March 2024 17:04

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Finance announced the extension of the tax filing and payment deadlines by a week, pushing the due date from March 15 to March 22, 2024. Minister Louis Paul Motazé said the move aims to ease pressures on taxpayers following recent internet disruptions that have prevented them from accessing online tax platforms.

Indeed, since the morning of March 14, 2024, internet has been down across the territory and beyond due to undersea cable cuts. The Association of Mobile Operators in Cameroon explained that the cables affected include the WACS and SAT3 to which Cameroon is connected.

As a reminder, the connectivity crisis is not unique to Cameroon, as it is also observed in countries in West Africa including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ghana. These disruptions have led to significant economic losses, particularly for businesses and individuals reliant on internet access for their daily operations.

