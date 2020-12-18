cameroon-expects-xaf78-bln-of-customs-revenues-this-month

(Business in Cameroon) - The general directorate of customs expects about XAF77.8 billion of customs revenues in December 2020, up by XAF6 billion compared to the revenues in November 2020. This was revealed by a newsletter published by the directorate.

As usual, the largest contribution is expected from the Littoral I customs sector that covers the Port of Douala (the main entrance gate for goods entering the Cameroonian territory). According to official estimates, the sector would contribute XAF59.7 billion to customs revenues this month. The customs sector of Sud II (which became the 2nd largest customs revenues contributor in the country within 12 months and covers the deep seaport of Kribi, commissioned in 2018) is expected to contribute XAF9.3 billion.

In H1-2020, Cameroon raised XAF300.7 billion of customs revenues, representing a 46.3% implementation rate compared to the XAF650 billion target container in the amending finance law. Those revenues were down by XAF58.8 billion (-16.4%) compared to the performance in H1-2019.

BRM