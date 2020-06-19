pak-partners-with-anor-to-make-port-of-kribi-attractive-to-national-and-international-operators

(Business in Cameroon) - Patrice Melom, the General Manager of the Port Authority of Kibi (PAK), and Charles Booto à Ngon, his counterpart from the Standards and Quality Agency (ANOR) recently signed an agreement aimed at improving the competitiveness of the port, which started operations in 2018.

According to the port authority, the agreement signed with the ANOR, for a renewable 5-year period, is focused on five points. The first is for the elaboration of a certification standard for products, installations, services, skills, processes, and management systems in the port sector.

The second point is for the control, by ANOR when it falls within its area of responsibility, of compliance with regulations in the management of the PAK. The third point is related to the assessment of standards compliance and promotion of the quality approach in the port sector. The penultimate point relates to the reinforcement of PAK staff’s competencies when it comes to national and international standards applicable to the sector. The last point is related to the operationalization of the Programme aimed at assessing standard compliance before goods to be imported into Cameroon are loaded.

"One of our expectations is that the partnership with Anor will ultimately help build maritime operators’ confidence in our port platform, by making Kribi an attractive destination for national and foreign partners," said Patrice Melom.

In 2018, the PAK obtained the ISPS code certificate, in recognition of standards compliance in the elaboration and implementation of procedures for handling container and conventional traffic operations.

S.A.