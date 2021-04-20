logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 April 2021 -
Public management

FEICOM grants XAF7.7 bln financial assistance to 22 communes

FEICOM grants XAF7.7 bln financial assistance to 22 communes
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Local development council FEICOM (Special Council Support Fund For Mutual Assistance) announced that its financial assistance committee recently granted XAF7.7 billion to 21 communes and one urban community. The funds will be used to carry out projects in the education, health, and infrastructure sectors, we learn.

"The important portion of the fundings [XAF5.3 billion or 69% of the announced financing] consecrated to sales equipment and infrastructure demonstrates municipal authorities’ commitment to making their regions wealth, job and growth development hubs," comments Philippe Camille Akoa, FEICOM’s director-general, in a release published at the end of the council’s meeting.  

According to the FEICOM, the projects funded are answering the needs expressed by residents of the beneficiary municipalities. They are also in line with the government’s priorities contained in the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy (SND30), it adds.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon recorded 0.7% GDP growth in 2020 (INS)

cameroon-recorded-0-7-gdp-growth-in-2020-ins
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) recently published a note informing that Cameroon’s 2020 growth was 0.7%, down from the 3.7% growth recorded in...

Cameroon moves to develop industrial fishing along its dams to reduce imports

cameroon-moves-to-develop-industrial-fishing-along-its-dams-to-reduce-imports
On April 15, 2021, the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr. Taiga, held a consultation meeting with Théodore Nsangou, General...

Cameroon to set up three funds to support post-COVID-19 recovery for companies

cameroon-to-set-up-three-funds-to-support-post-covid-19-recovery-for-companies
The Cameroonian Ministry of the Economy recently issued a call for expression of interests to recruit a partner (a bank or microfinance institution) for...

FEICOM grants XAF7.7 bln financial assistance to 22 communes

feicom-grants-xaf7-7-bln-financial-assistance-to-22-communes
Local development council FEICOM (Special Council Support Fund For Mutual Assistance) announced that its financial assistance committee recently granted...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise