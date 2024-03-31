logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 March 2024 -
Public management

Bamenda to secure over CFA6bn FEICOM loan for central market reconstruction

Bamenda to secure over CFA6bn FEICOM loan for central market reconstruction
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 04:51

(Business in Cameroon) - During a special meeting held by the Bamenda Urban Community on March 20, the city's municipal council gave Mayor Paul Achombang Tambeng the green light to secure a loan from FEICOM, the financial institution supporting Cameroonian municipalities. This loan is intended for the rebuilding of the central market, which was severely affected by a fire nearly a month ago. Mayor Tambeng, expressing his satisfaction on national radio, stated, "I called on the council to unite in approving the budget for reconstructing the market, estimated at just over CFA6 billion. They have given their unanimous consent. I am pleased and prepared to take the next steps."

The city hall plans to build a modern and secure market. The new commercial space is expected to be spacious, with shops set apart to facilitate the intervention of the firefighting teams in case of a possible fire on the site. Cameroonian markets are typically bustling with activity and filled to capacity. Vendors do their best to utilize the available space, leading to densely packed stalls. This creates challenging conditions for both shoppers and emergency responders, as the narrow passageways hinder movement and accessibility. The situation is made even more difficult for firefighters due to a frequent shortage of fire hydrants and the added challenge of obstructions caused by urban clutter.

The reconstruction of this market is seen as an opportunity to create new jobs within the region and to revitalize the local economy, which has been hit hard by the Anglophone crisis. Emile Simon Mooh, the prefect of the Mezam, the department of which Bamenda is the capital, has instructed that the funds requested from Feicom be "used rationally for the benefit of the traders," as reported by CRTV.

As a reminder huge flames ravaged the central market of Bamenda on February 22. According to local authorities, nearly 300 shops were destroyed. An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the fire, which officially resulted in one death and several injuries. The disaster has left many merchants, mostly women, in despair, as they saw their investments reduced to ashes in a matter of hours.

back to top

Cameroon cuts tax on new tire imports to spur quality use and local production

cameroon-cuts-tax-on-new-tire-imports-to-spur-quality-use-and-local-production
The government of Cameroon has announced a 10% reduction in the taxable value of newly imported tires. This move, reported by the Minister of Finance...

EU pledges over CFA12bn for entrepreneurship and electricity access support in Cameroon

eu-pledges-over-cfa12bn-for-entrepreneurship-and-electricity-access-support-in-cameroon
The EU agreed to disburse over CFA12 billion to support growth-driven projects in Cameroon. The two related deals were signed in Yaoundé on March 26...

Central Africa set for highest economic growth in a decade amid inflation concerns

central-africa-set-for-highest-economic-growth-in-a-decade-amid-inflation-concerns
Growth within the Cemac region is expected to peak at 3.6% this year, according to the estimates of Beac’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met on...

MTN Cameroon sees record growth with CFA325.7bn revenue in 2023 amid market challenges

mtn-cameroon-sees-record-growth-with-cfa325-7bn-revenue-in-2023-amid-market-challenges
MTN Cameroon reported a robust revenue of CFA325.7 billion for 2023. According to data released on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa, this...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »