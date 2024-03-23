logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon: New transport fare hike to fuel inflation in 2024

Cameroon: New transport fare hike to fuel inflation in 2024
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 14:53

(Business in Cameroon) - In response to government measures aimed at mitigating the impact of rising super and diesel fuel prices since February 3, 2024, Cameroon's Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, signed a decree on February 26, 2024, increasing urban and interurban transport fares across the nation. The new regulation raises the daytime taxi fare from CFA300 to 350, while the nighttime rate will go from CFA350 to 400.

Also, daytime drop-off charges will rise from CFA2,500 to 3,000, and nighttime rates from CFA3,000 to 3,500. "Night fares apply from 10 PM to 5 AM. And the maximum fare for students, persons with disabilities, and schoolchildren is set at CFA300 during the day and CFA350 CFA at night," Minister Mbarga Atangana explained in an official statement issued on the same day.

For interurban travel, the cost per kilometer has now increased to CFA16 from the previous CFA14. "However, the pricing for peri-urban transportation to university towns remains the same as urban taxi transport, regardless of the destination," the Commerce Minister added.

The hike in urban and interurban transportation fares is expected to lead to an increase in market product prices, as transportation is a significant component of consumer pricing. Given the interdependence between fuel prices, transportation, and market goods, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) anticipates a 7% inflation rate in Cameroon for 2024, more than double the 3% threshold established in the CEMAC convergence criteria.

back to top

Tradex launches international tender for butane gas cylinders to meet surging demand in Cameroon

tradex-launches-international-tender-for-butane-gas-cylinders-to-meet-surging-demand-in-cameroon
Trading and Exploitation Company (Tradex), specializing in the marketing of petroleum products, has recently initiated an international tender process to...

Beac targets $250 million withdrawal from regional banks to tackle inflation, despite previous setback

beac-targets-250-million-withdrawal-from-regional-banks-to-tackle-inflation-despite-previous-setback
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) plans to initiate three bond issuances targeting the community's banks between March 18 and April 1, 2024....

Cameroon sees 3.2% hike in consumer interest rates between Q1 and Q2 2023

cameroon-sees-3-2-hike-in-consumer-interest-rates-between-q1-and-q2-2023
Interest rates for individuals have seen an increase of 3.2% between the first and second quarters of 2023 in Cameroon, data from the central bank Beac...

Cameroon extends tax payment deadlines amid nationwide internet outages

cameroon-extends-tax-payment-deadlines-amid-nationwide-internet-outages
The Cameroonian Ministry of Finance announced the extension of the tax filing and payment deadlines by a week, pushing the due date from March 15 to March...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »