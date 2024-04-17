logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 April 2024 -
Tourism

Nigerian travel platform Wakanow.com expands operations to Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 17 April 2024 15:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Nigerian travel service Wakanow.com announced on Wednesday its launch in Cameroon. "Our entry into Cameroon is more than just business expansion; it signifies cultural integration. We are excited to be part of Cameroon's travel narrative and are committed to delivering services that resonate with the Cameroonian way of exploring travel, for business or leisure," said Agnès Mpude, Country Manager for Wakanow Cameroon.

To enter the Cameroonian market, the platform, accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), claims to have made substantial efforts. "We have invested all necessary resources, including cutting-edge technology, to ensure top-quality service to our clients in Cameroon," stated Bayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow. He added, "We mean it when we say we are democratizing travel for Africans. One way we show this is through our Pay Small Small (PSS) offer, which provides clients with funding access so that money is not a barrier to booking a flight on Wakanow.com."

With its innovative services and expertise, the tech company aims to make a significant contribution to the development and promotion of tourism in Cameroon. "We are actively developing partnerships with local businesses, tour operators, and hotels. This will benefit not only our clients but also the local economy and the tourism sector. Tour packages will be aligned with Cameroon's festivals, events, and culturally significant destinations, offering customized travel tailored to local preferences," shared Agnès Mpude.

Founded in 2008, Wakanow has rapidly grown into a comprehensive platform for travel enthusiasts. It offers a full range of services, including flight tickets, hotel bookings, visa assistance, airport transfers, travel insurance, tourist and business packages, and vacation deals.

In Africa, Wakanow is also present in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire. The company also has operations outside the continent, including in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

