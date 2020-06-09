logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 June 2020 -
Cameroon: Mideno distributes 15,000 plantain seedlings in the North-West

(Business in Cameroon) - Plantain producers located in the northwest region of Cameroon recently received a shipment of 15,000 seedlings free of charge. These plants offered by the Mission de développement du Nord-Ouest (Mideno), a development mission, will help producers increase their yield.  

The same institution distributed 100,000 improved cassava cuttings, the government daily Cameroon Tribune reports.

This support comes at the right time in this region of Cameroon, which is one of the two English-speaking regions affected by separatist claims since the end of 2016. The security crisis created by those claims led to a drastic drop in agricultural production as many farmers fled the violence ensuing from the fight between separatists and the regular army.

