Yaoundé - 10 March 2023 -
AfDB supports the training of over 500 young agripreneurs in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The Enable Youth Cameroon program launched a program to support 512 young agricultural entrepreneurs across the country. The AfDB-backed program will train the beneficiaries for one year from May 2023 to May 2024.

Applicants for this training must have "proven professional experience in the agropastoral and agribusiness sector," we learned. They must also be between 18 and 35 years old. Fifteen incubation centers have been selected in the Central, Eastern, Coastal, and Southern regions. These include the Obala Agricultural Institute, the Abong-Mbang Technical School of Agriculture, the Dibombari Technical School of Agriculture, and the Ebolowa Regional College of Agriculture.

The Enable Youth program is being implemented under the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (PD_CVA), funded through a non-concessional loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to the Republic of Cameroon.

As the 3rd component of the PD_CVA, Enable Youth Cameroon is fully implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), following an agreement signed on May 17, 2018, between IITA and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

