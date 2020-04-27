logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 April 2020 -
Ivorian Siemens Energy Sarl takes over Subsidiary closed by Belgian Siemens SA in Cameroon

Ivorian Siemens Energy Sarl takes over Subsidiary closed by Belgian Siemens SA in Cameroon
(Business in Cameroon) - Following the revelations made by Investir au Cameroun concerning the closure, on January 1, 2020, of the Cameroonian branch of Belgian company Siemens SA, whose head office is located at Guido Gezellestraat, the company provided additional details about the closure.

"Following a change in the legal configuration of the company, the management of activities in Cameroon has been transferred from Belgium to a new legal entity in Côte d'Ivoire, Siemens Energy Sarl namely," the multinational writes. "Siemens in Côte d'Ivoire has taken over a new local branch which was opened in Douala by Siemens Energy Sarl on February 1, 2018, to ensure the continuity of our presence and activities in Cameroon. This branch is still active and oversees our ongoing projects in the country, it adds."

In a legal announcement published on April 13, 2020,  Siemens SA, based in Belgium, revealed that after a board meeting on July 17, 2019, it has decided to close its subsidiary in Cameroon. The minutes of the said meeting was received, on January 7, 2020 [after the scheduled date of closure of the subsidiary] by the notary, Me Marquise Alam Eboutou. It was then submitted to the Douala-Bonanjo court.

The said subsidiary was opened in July 2009. So, it lawfully operated in Cameroon for 11 years before being replaced by the subsidiary now overseen by Siemens Energy Sarl.

Sylvain Andzongo

