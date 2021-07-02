ZLECAF : Douala to host a forum on financing and growth dynamics on Sep 15-16, 2021

“(Business in Cameroon) - ZLECAF: How can financing and development of Industry support the growth dynamics of member countries?” is the theme of the 2nd edition of Pro Meet Up and Learn (PML), which will be held in Douala from September 15 to 16, 2021. This was officially announced during a press briefing on June 30, 2021.

PML is an economic forum organized by Cameroonian company Business Facilities Corporation SA (BFC) to discuss various topics and offer decision-makers endogenous solutions for the development of the African continent. “Africa usually imports ready-made concepts that though effective elsewhere are generally inefficient on the continent,” said Carole Mbssa Elongo, sponsor of the PML, before insisting on the need for solutions that take into account specific realities of the African continent.

To support her statement, Alain Blaise Batongué, former executive secretary of Cameroonian employers’ grouping GICAM and member of the steering committee of the 2nd PML, pointed at the exceptional resilience of African countries amid the coronavirus pandemic while some analysts were already making gloomy predictions.

Several renowned speakers will take part in the PML 2021. They are notably Ivorian Stanislas Zézé who founded Bloomfield Investment- the first rating agency in Francophone Africa, Gregor Binkert, former World Bank operations manager for Central Africa, Toyin Sanni, investment banker and CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Group, and Sandile Zungu, founder of Zungu Investment Company (ZICO).

The speakers will discuss with executives, Cameroonian officials, financial partners, academics, local officials, and various experts on the selected theme. At the end of the discussions, endogenous solutions will be suggested to decision-makers to help them capitalize on the opportunities presented by the ZLECAF, which became effective in January 2021.

BRM