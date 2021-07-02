the-port-authority-of-kribi-renews-3-year-mou-with-port-of-antwerp-for-business-development

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 1, 2021, the Port authority of Kribi (PAK) and the Port of Antwerp International renewed the marketing and business development memorandum of understanding binding the two institutions. The memorandum was signed, during a videoconference, by Patrice Melom, the PAK Managing Director, and Kristof Waterschoot, his peer at the Port of Antwerp International.

“The PAK and the Port of Antwerp International tirelessly collaborated to formulate a new agreement that covers a broader market segment, is more ambitious, and also in line with the new challenges facing the Port of Kribi. Those challenges are notably the development of its hosting capabilities and its operational performance. Another challenge is to boost the attractiveness of the Port’s industrial zone to facilitate the installation of logistics and transformation activities that create value and boost traffic. In addition, we plan to improve our affordability and connectivity with our hinterland as well as smoothly penetrate the business environment by sustainably and inclusively developing our trade area,” explained Partrice Melom.

To achieve its ambition of becoming the reference industrial port platform in Central Africa, the Port of Kribi that started operations three years ago intends to capitalize on the experience of the Port of Antwerp International, which is currently the second most important port in Europe. The focus will be the development of its hosting capabilities and operations. Hence the new memorandum effective 2021 to 2024.

In 2018, the Port of Antwerp International submitted its offer to exploit the multipurpose terminal of the Port of Kribi. However, after a two-year waiting period, Cameroon selected the Filipino group Philippin International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) as the winner of the concession contract on this terminal whose yearly capacity is 1.2 million tons.

Thanks to the Port of Kribi, Cameroon is connected to neighboring countries in the Gulf of Guinea, East of the Atlantic Ocean. The port is connected to the national transport network thanks to a multi-modal communication channel, which connects it to its hinterland in Central Africa (Chad and the Central African Republic notably) and Nigeria. With its 15-meter deep wharf and infrastructures, this third-generation port offers international-grade services to its clients.

Sylvain Andzongo